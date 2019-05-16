2 Year Old Lake Delton Child Safe After Possible Abduction

A 2 year old Lake Delton Child was found safe but outside a home at the base of a window. The home was located in the Deer Run Subdivision in Lake Delton. Authorities arrived to investigate a possible prowler. Police say evidence shows someone entered through the childs window and brought the child outside before fleeling the area. The child’s parents were woken up by the noise from the child’s bedroom. The parents called the police after noticing the 2 year old outside. A possible suspect is no longer being considered after an investigation into that suspect, there are no additional suspects at this time.

Source: WRJC.com





