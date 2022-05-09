2 Year old Child Killed in Farm Machinery Accident in Town of Wilton

Shortly before 12:00 pm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call about a 2-year-old child that had been involved in a farm machinery accident at an address on Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. The caller indicated that the child had been run over and was not responsive.

Emergency personnel arrived and provided medical care to the victim. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the child succumbed to the injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Norwalk Police Department, Wilton Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance, Gundersen Air, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices. No other information is planned to be released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com







