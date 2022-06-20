2 women suffer life-threatening injuries in Racine County skydiving accident
Two women suffered life-threatening injuries in a tandem skydiving accident Sunday, Racine County authorities reported.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth, a celebration of Black culture, history, with two events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM
We All Rise: African American Resource Center, Black Lives United - Green Bay and the African American Community Parent Network organized Green Bay's Juneteenth celebrations on June 18.
-
Facing criticism from survivors, Attorney General Josh Kaul vows to use 'whatever legal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2022 at 1:24 PM
Responding to criticism from survivors, Kaul vowed to use whatever processes he could to uncover evidence of sexual abuse by faith organizations.
-
Therapists are in short supply in Wisconsin. That's especially true for trans patients...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM
The LGBTQ community experiences a higher than average need for mental health care but struggles to find therapists who are culturally competent.
-
Wisconsin-born adventurer hopes to become youngest person to circumnavigate globe via...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Bridget McCutchen has the grit: northern Wisconsin born and raised in a speck of a town in Bayfield County and poised to tackle a 24,900 mile ride.
-
Forgotten what triple-digit temperatures feel like? We could get a reminder from high...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM
Monday's forecast calls for 'sticky' weather that feels like it's 95 to 100 degrees outside. Tuesday's high temps could be even more uncomfortable
-
Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM
We All Rise: African American Resource Center and Black Lives United - Green Bay organized their 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration.
-
Miss Badgerland Grace Stanke crowned Miss Wisconsin for 2022, Oshkosh-native wins Teen...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2022 at 4:56 AM
Stanke, a UW-Madison student studying nuclear engineering, will represent Wisconsin at Miss America.
-
Wisconsin health officials recommend children 6 months and older get vaccinated against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2022 at 11:18 PM
In alignment with the CDC, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended that children 6 months and older receive COVID-19 vaccines.
-
2 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Shawano County, bringing state's total confirmed tornadoes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 10:48 PM
An EF-1 tornado is the second mildest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from EF-0 to EF-5.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.