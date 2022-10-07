2 Vehicle Crash in Monroe County
A two vehicle crash on State Highway 27 sent one person to the hospital and caused the highway to be shut down for more than three hours.
At about 5:15 pm Friday, September 30th, a 2013 Freightliner and 2007 Audi struck each other head on while traveling on Hwy 27 near Federal Ave. The initial investigation shows that the Audi had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the Freightliner to instantly start on fire.
The driver of the Audi was transported by Sparta Ambulance with non-life-threating injures. Both the driver of the semi and a passenger in the semi escaped without injury, however the driver of the semi was later taken from the scene by ambulance due to an unrelated medical issue.
Traffic was diverted off of Hwy 27 for about 3 hours while the road was being cleared.
Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire District, and the Monroe County Highway Department.
The crash remains under investigations by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
