2 Tomah Residence Facing Drug Charges

On 7-1-19, a City of Tomah Police Officer observed a subject who recently had a felony warrant and also was believed to be in possession of a firearm. The investigation resulted in contact with David M. Hintz (25) of Tomah and Debra L. Anderson (40) also of Tomah. The Officer was aware that both people are currently on supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and are prohibited from having contact with known drug users. Both Anderson and Hintz were placed on a probation/parole hold and arrested. A subsequent search of Anderson’s vehicle resulted in locating an ounce of methamphetamine. Anderson is currently on felony bond through Monroe County related to a separate Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent case from March 2019.

Both subjects were transported to the Monroe County Jail.

This case remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





