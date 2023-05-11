2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded
Two people have been sentenced for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022. Twenty-five-year-old Marquise Jackson was sentenced Thursday to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin House Republicans help push border security bill to passage as Title 42 ends
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM
The vote coincided with the expiration of Title 42, a policy that allowed the U.S. to turn away migrants in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID.
Over 30 million birds will land in Wisconsin beginning Friday; here's what to know
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM
With the start of peak migration season over 30 million birds are expected to land in Wisconsin over the next couple of days. Here's what to know.
Two injured in small plane crash Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 11, 2023 at 9:37 PM
Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said both occupants of the plane were conscious and alert at the scene.
UW System eliminates diversity statements from hiring process. Here's the latest on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 8:48 PM
The action may not be enough to appease Republicans pushing for the elimination of diversity offices altogether.
'We are in crisis': Nurses, lieutenant governor call for more budget money to address...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM
Roughly $45 million had been in Gov. Evers' proposed budget to increase fees for in-home and community health care services. The item was removed by Republicans.
Fond du Lac police continue probe of triple shooting. Here's the latest and what we know...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM
Here's what we know so far about what happened, according to the criminal complaint and other information released from the Fond du Lac Police Department.
Wisconsin lawmaker who urged Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election is named to lead...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM
Dan Knodl was among Wisconsin lawmakers who wrote Mike Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election a day before the Jan. 6 mob stormed the Capitol.
Trump's recitation of false claims during the CNN town hall included a big one about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM
Trump on Wednesday repeated false election claims he invented in 2020 in an effort to retain power despite losing reelection to Joe Biden.
'Still knee-deep in negotiations.' What to know about where a bill to fund local...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM
An Assembly committee approved the legislation as-is on an 8-4 vote — but additional changes are expected on the Assembly floor next week.
