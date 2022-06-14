2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported
Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers in southeastern Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling was a flatbed trailer on state…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
9-year-old dies after getting struck by sport-utility vehicle in Suamico
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Sheriff's officials say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have contributed to the tragedy, which happened in a Suamico neighborhood.
Lawmakers let 'forever chemical' water standards go into effect but caution further...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM
Republicans will allow standards for "forever chemicals" to take effect in Wisconsin after years of heated debate on the topic.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson releases agriculture plan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Juneau County Townships Cracking Down on Rural Illegal Dumping
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM
Reedsburg Area Medical Center again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM
Sparta Man Arrested In Death Blamed On Domestic Violence
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM
It costs more to send a child to daycare than college. Here's how costs affect Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM
The average Wisconsin family spends 13.4% of their median household income on center-based daycare.
This message is for all incoming 9th-12th grade MHS Football Players.
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Heat index may hit 100 degrees Tuesday, isolated storms Wednesday in the forecast for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM
Summer-like heat and humidity is on the way with storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.
