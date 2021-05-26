2 Semi Drivers Killed in Crash Near Oakdale 

Both drivers are dead after two semis collided Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 in Monroe County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says it took a report of a semi that crashed into another causing one to rollover near Oakdale. Troopers say a man from Princeton, Illinois died at the scene. The other driver was trapped in the cab and later airlifted to a La Crosse hospital where he died. Neither victim has been identified. The wreck closed the eastbound lanes of I-90 for a few hours.

