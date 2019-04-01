2 Reedsburg Women Arrested for Drug Possession In Mauston

A pair of Reedsburg women is facing drug charges after being pulled over for speeding on March 29th. Mauston authorities pulled over a car driven by 26 year old Lacey Stanclift. As the officer went back to his car the K9 unit was brought out to do a free air sniff. The K9 unit alerted authorities to the presence of illegal narcotics. Authorities began to search the vehicle when the passenger 33 year old Ashley Rogers told authorities she had hid a bag of methamphetamine in her pants. Authorities also found an unlabled pill bottle in Stanclifts purse. Stanclift said she had bought the pills. The pills were identified as acetaminophen/hydrocodone. Rogers is facing a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine while Stanclift is facing a charge of Possession of Narcotic Drugs.

Source: WRJC.com





