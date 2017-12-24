2 Olympic hockey sisters playing for different nations
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Marissa Brandt was wrapping up her prosperous small-college hockey career, she believed, when the life-changing phone call came during her senior year.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin apprenticeship program teaches dairy farmers9 hours ago
- Iowa county to consider composting food waste10 hours ago
- Minnesota university, state work on hearing loss education10 hours ago
- Evans, Linda M., age 67 of Oxford14 hours ago
- Cook, Ardith M., age 81 of Camp Douglas14 hours ago
- Raymond F. Rutherford14 hours ago
- Friends of Peninsula State Park approaching Eagle Tower fundraising goal and planning for ...14 hours ago
- Local hunters get another shot at deer hunting with special “Holiday Hunt” starting to...15 hours ago
- Child star17 hours ago
- Scarves spur17 hours ago
- House wrapped in generosity17 hours ago
- ONE ON ONE: Rep. Pat Snyder tackles issues in central Wisconsin21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.