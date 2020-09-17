2 New Cases of Covid19 Reported in Juneau County on Thursday (9/17)

The Juneau County Health Department reported 2 new cases of COVID19 within the County during their Thursday daily snapshot. There are currently 37 active cases in Juneau County. There are no current hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 298 cases.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.