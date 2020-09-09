2 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Wednesday (September 9th) in Juneau County

There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Juneau County Wednesday afternoon bringing the Counties total active count to 60. Two cases are still currently being hospitalized. The county has now had 266 confirmed cases with 141 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







