2 more Green Bay-area men arrested in case of man's burned body was found near UWGB campus
Jason Mendez-Ramos’s body was found, at the edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus after crews responded to a brush fire in the area.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
WRJC to Air Interviews with New Lisbon School Board Candidates
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM
Adams County to Host Another DNR Snowmobile Safety Course
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM
Suspected Dynamite in Tomah Turns out to be Aerial Fireworks
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM
Anti-racism workshops and soul food: Your guide to Black History Month 2022 in the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM
Thinking about ways of observing Black History Month this year? Several events in the Green Bay area have you covered.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/1
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Bellevue Village Board primary preview: Candidates share qualifications, views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM
With two seats up for grabs, four of the five candidates will move on to the April election.
Brown County to offer free COVID-19 testing at fairgrounds in De Pere beginning at 8 a.m....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM
Brown County officials said testing serves two purposes: Answering questions about whether a person has the virus, and easing the strain on hospitals
'It's a life-changer': Homeless mom in Sheboygan shares gratitude after over $70K is...
by Sheboygan Press on February 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Ashley Mckinnie — homeless and in a wheelchair with a 3-year-old daughter — says she 'will never have to worry again' because of the donations.
