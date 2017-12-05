2 Marshfield men arrested after drugs discovered in mail
Two men are behind bars after authorities discovered a package containing one pound of marijuana from California at a home in Marshfield, according to the Marshfield Police Department.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Former Marathon County Dairy Princess to ask for prison release6 hours ago
- Wausau looking to redevelop Thomas Street6 hours ago
- Area auto shop closing after 80 years, blames road project6 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game6 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Card Cash’ game6 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game6 hours ago
- Appleton Goodwill rescues World War II veteran's historical documents8 hours ago
- Zepnick ‘disappointed and disturbed’ by committee removals10 hours ago
- Fire destroys cold storage facility on West Street in Wausau12 hours ago
- Police chief's toddler shoots self with dad's gun by accident12 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay City Council gets hot with charges of “good old boys” and “secrets plan...12 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay voters will vote on half percent tax increase for streets and sidewalks in Ap...13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.