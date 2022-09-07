2 killed in crash of experimental plane in Wisconsin

Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35…

