2 killed, 2 injured in Fond du Lac County crash

TOWN OF ALTO, Wis. (AP) — Two men have died and two people were injured in a crash blamed on excess speed and poor road conditions in Fond du Lac County of eastern Wisconsin. The sheriff’s office says the crash happened on Highway 49 just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Alto. A southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. Both men in the southbound vehicle died at the scene. They’ve been identified as the driver, 56-year-o…

Source: WAOW.com

