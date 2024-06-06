2 Kendall Residents Arrested Aftery Trying to Steal Copper from Communications Tower

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrests of Stephen Joseph Nofsinger, age 39, and Joshua Reed Quario, age 34, both of rural Kendall, WI. Nofsinger and Quario were taken into custody Saturday night, June 1, 2024, at approximately 11:30 PM, after being caught attempting to steal copper from a communications tower site, located in rural Westby, WI, in the town of Coon. Nofsinger and Quario both appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Monday, June 3 rd

. Nofsinger is currently being held on a $500.00 Cash Bond and is due back in court on June 10th, at 11:30 AM. Quario was released on a $2,000.00 Signature Bond and is due back in court July 3 rd, at 8:30 AM.

Potential charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing, Attempted Theft, Conspiracy to commit these crimes, and Party To the crimes on both Nofsinger and Quario are being sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

Nofsinger is also expected to be charged with Bail Jumping.

Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank the Westby Police Department for assisting the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues and more arrests could be forthcoming.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, contact Crime Stoppers by telephone at 608-637-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at

www.p3tips.com

Source: WRJC.com







