2 Juneau County Men Facing Drug Charges after High Speed Chase into Elroy

On October 3rd, at approximately 9:30am a New Lisbon patrolman observed two suspicious males enter a Chevrolet truck that was located in the 600 block of South Monroe Street in the City. The patrolmen observed them drive the truck into a construction zone that was posted “Road Closed”.

Upon exiting the city limits the patrolman attempted to stop the truck for the traffic violation. The truck attempted to flee the patrolmen southbound on State Road 80 in speeds excess of 95mph. The patrolman observed one of the suspects throwing drug related items out of the vehicle. The pursuit continued on State Road 80 exceeding the posted speed into the City limits of Elroy. The pursuit continued thru Elroy until the vehicle turned on to Thompson Street where the vehicle spun out of control in a residential yard. Upon stopping the patrolman deployed K9 Bongo from the patrol vehicle. Bongo helped the patrolmen keep the suspects compliant inside the vehicle until backup arrived. The passenger and driver were then taken into custody without incident. The vehicle driver was identified as 23 year old Dustin Wetzel of Elroy. Wetzel is facing charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Eluding or Fleeing an Officer and Bail Jumping.

The passenger was identified as 28 year old Jeffery Miller of Mauston. Miller was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





