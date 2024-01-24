2 Identified in Juneau County Homicide

On Thursday, January 18th, at approximately 8:41am, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a report of a deceased individual on Cty Hwy M at the Oakridge Trail parking area.

The deceased individual has been identified as Floyd A. Burdick, age 57 of Grand Marsh.

As a result of the on-gong investigation, two subjects, Donald Dalberg, age 47 of Lone Rock, and Crystal Teumer, 27, of Grand Marsh, have been arrested and charged in connection of the homicide of Mr. Burdick.

Donald Dalberg has been charged with the following

-First Degree Intentional Homidice

-Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony

-Hiding a Corpse

-Mutilating at Corpse

-Arson of Property Other than Building

-Bail Jumping-Felony, 10 Counts

Mr. Dalberg was issued a $1,000,000 cash bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 at 9am.

Crystal Teumer has been charged with the following:

-Mutilating a Corpse

-Arson of Property Other than Building

-Bail Jumping-Felony, Two Counts

Ms. Teumer was given a $50,000 cash bond. Her initial appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at 9am.

The investigation is still on going.

Source: WRJC.com







