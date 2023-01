2 Declare for Mauston School Board

As of the 5pm deadline for filing candidacy paperwork on Tuesday, the candidates for the School District of Mauston Board of Education seats in the April election are Michael Zilisch and Joanne Schumer. Both are incumbents. There are two seats up for election this year.

Source: WRJC.com







