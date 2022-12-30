2 Dead in Rural Juneau County Shooting

On December 28, 2022, at around 9:10 pm, the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Rd O, Plymouth Township in rural Juneau County. During the incident, it was reported that a firearm was involved and that shots were fired.

Multiple units from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

When law enforcement arrived, they located an adult male and adult female deceased in the residence. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the female was the victim of a homicide and that male died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

This is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.

Source: WRJC.com







