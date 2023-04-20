2 dead as severe storms, tornadoes move through central US
Strong storms including tornadoes, winds and hail have moved through parts of the central U.S., killing at least two people, causing injuries, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin funds UW System and technical colleges differently: One ranks 43rd nationally,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Wisconsin's technical schools rank fifth best in terms of funding, while the University of Wisconsin System ranks 43rd, according to a new report.
'Beyond Human Nature,' a documentary on Tom Monfils case, premiered in Green Bay. Here...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Multiple people impacted by the 1992 death of Tom Monfils and conviction of six coworkers were in attendance at Friday's world premiere.
Craft beer, invasive species come together in new Door County program
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM
A new pilot program mixes drinking Door County craft brew and learning how to prevent the spread of invasive species.
'I have a bobcat in my car': Watch as officials rescue bobcat stuck behind the grille of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 1:15 AM
"All in a day's work at the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR," Sheriff Mike Lukas said.
Man identified in fatal SUV crash in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM
An autopsy was conducted on the 32-year-old Mexican national who worked for a local dairy farm, but results are not yet available.
Gillett's Kacmarek is a finalist for WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM
Gillett High School senior Carleigh Kaczmarek is a finalist for the 2023 WIAA's Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.
Judge in Green Bay decapitation case will not move Schabusiness homicide trial out of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Defense lawyer Christopher Froelich argued that publicity made it impossible for Schabusiness to get an impartial jury. Judge Thomas Walsh disagreed.
Reedsburg Man Arrested after Threatening Police with a Knife
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM
