2 Charged in Mauston Overdose Death

At approximately 11:56am on December 9th, 2023, the Mauston Police Department responded to the 700 block of E. State Street in the City of Mauston to conduct a welfare check on a 43 year old Female. A 43 year old female was located deceased inside the residence from the apparent overdose related death.

On February 6th, 2024 Christopher Pitel (36) of Mauston was charged by the Juneau County District Attorney’s office with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide by Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Pitel has been in custody since December 14th, 2023 at the Juneau County Jail on a probation hold.

60 Year old Nance Carrol of Mauston has also been charged by the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office with Obstructing, Felony Bail jumping, and Misdemeanor Bail jumping, stemming from the investigation into the death of the 43 year old female.

