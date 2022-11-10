1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies is unloading its energy primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph.…
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signals he will seek to modify state abortion ban, calls for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Vos also said he might seek compromise with Gov. Tony Evers on issues such as public school funding and expansion of private vouchers.
Bezemek, Frank R. Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM
Kewaunee gets ready to kick off the holiday season with Christkindlmarkt, parade, county...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM
The two-day, German-style Christkindlmarkt will have about 30 artisan and craft vendors, with the Holiday Parade taking place on its first day.
Wisconsin election, 1st Assembly: Kitchens retains seat for fifth term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM
With 91% of the votes counted, Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, had garnered 19,864 votes, or 62.5% of ballots cast.
Nurse from Pierce County, Wisconsin, charged with amputating patient's foot without his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM
The nurse told two other nurses at shift change that day that she was "going to cut off the victim's foot for comfort," the criminal complaint said.
Wisconsin election, 1st Senate: Jacque reelected for second term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM
This will be Jacque's second term as a state senator after representing the 2nd Assembly District for four consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019.
Jail Roster 11/10
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM
Wisconsin's unusual split election was driven by some very familiar trends
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Subject to final official results, this appears to be the closest pair of Senate and gubernatorial races on the same ballot in Wisconsin history.
More of a ripple than a wave. How Wisconsin defied a GOP sweep.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Former four-time Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson sees mistakes in how Tim Michels and Republicans campaigned in the 2022 election.
