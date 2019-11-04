19-Year-Old Man Arrested In Reedsburg For Possession Handgun, Drugs

When Reedsburg police followed up on a theft report Wednesday, then caught a 19-year-old man with a concealed handgun and drugs in his car. Employees at a business were able to describe a suspect and a car, leading to the arrest of Devin R. Cooper. A check of Cooper’s car turned up the nine-millimeter handgun, drug paraphernalia and several counterfeit 100-dollar bills. He’s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of T-H-C and possession of drug paraphernalia.

