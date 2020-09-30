19 New Cases of COVID19 Recorded in Juneau County During Wednesday 9/30 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday afternoon report. Juneau County now has 92 active cases and 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 427 cases with 241 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Source: WRJC.com







