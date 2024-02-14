18 Year Old Arrested in Monroe County Overdose Homicide

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect related to a drug overdose death of a 41 year-old female from Sparta, that occurred in early November 2023.

18 year-old Malik Guerra, of La Crosse, was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs and Manufacture/Deliver Narcotics in Monroe County Court today after the investigation into the woman’s death showed that Guerra had sold the victim the fentanyl that caused her death.

During the bond hearing in Monroe County Court, Judge Todd Zeigler ordered that Guerra be held on a $10,000 cash bond.

The investigation was led by Detective David Heckman of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted by the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group (WCMEG), the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Probation and Parole.

Source: WRJC.com







