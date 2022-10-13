18 months after terms expired, GOP appointees to Wisconsin's technical college board continue to serve and deny Evers' picks
Holdovers are emboldened to stay since the state Supreme Court ruled it’s OK for political appointees to continue serving beyond their terms.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin's special ed fund only covers a third of what schools spend. See what it means...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Districts with higher rates of poverty have more students with disabilities and must come up with more funds, a new report shows.
-
These Gen Z candidates never considered running for office. Now they're trying to flip...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Assembly candidates Hannah Beauchamp-Pope and Joey Van Deurzen would be the youngest Wisconsin legislators if they won. They face long odds.
-
18 months after terms expired, GOP appointees to Wisconsin's technical college board...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Holdovers are emboldened to stay since the state Supreme Court ruled it's OK for political appointees to continue serving beyond their terms.
-
Food relief programs throughout the state are feeling the effects of inflation in their...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin food relief programs, which rely on donations to help their communities, are being severely impacted as inflation raises food prices.
-
Brown County clerk of courts race pits incumbent Vander Leest against challenger...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Both candidates have served multiple terms on the Brown County Board but have different views on how well the Clerk of Courts Office has been run.
-
Ron Johnson opens 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes in U.S. Senate race, while Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM
In the race for governor, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers held a 47% to 46% lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels, among likely voters.
-
Green Bay man found guilty of stealing more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM
Travis Burrell, 38, of Green Bay, pleaded no contest to charges of retail theft of greater than $10,000 and possession of THC in court Tuesday.
-
Check the apps on your phone and see if you still need them, says DATCP
by Raymond Neupert on October 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Now is a good time to check the apps on your phone and make sure they’re still doing what you want. Michelle Reinen with the state division of consumer protection says your phone carries a lot of data about you that you might not even […]
-
Evers shared revenue promise faces legislative hurdles
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM
At a Tuesday forum in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers repeated his promise to reset state government relations with cities and counties. Evers said increasing state shared revenues will be a budget priority – if he’s elected to a second […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.