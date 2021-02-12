178 Walgreens Stores Across Wisconsin to Give COVID Vaccinations
One-hundred-78 Walgreens stores across Wisconsin will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations today (Friday). Stephanie Schauer with the Division of Public Health says “this does not come out of the state allocation…so we have additional doses.” Schauer says the C-D-C intends to expand this federal program when more vaccine becomes available. She notes that not all Walgreens locations in the state will have vaccine. Eligible Wisconsin residents can register for doses on the Walgreens website.
Source: WRJC.com
