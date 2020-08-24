A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy has died due to COVID-19. Sheriff David Mahoney confirmed the death of 61-year-old Deputy Richard Treadwell. Treadwell was beginning his 26th year with the sheriff’s office and is believed to have contracted the virus on duty. Treadwell is the first Wisconsin law enforcement officer to die of coronavirus, and the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.