A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy has died due to COVID-19. Sheriff David Mahoney confirmed the death of 61-year-old Deputy Richard Treadwell. Treadwell was beginning his 26th year with the sheriff’s office and is believed to have contracted the virus on duty. Treadwell is the first Wisconsin law enforcement officer to die of coronavirus, and the […]
Source: WRN.com
by bhague@wrn.com on August 24, 2020 at 2:48 AM
Walker will nominate Pence at RNC
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2020 at 2:38 AM
As the Republican National Convention gets underway, some advice for Donald Trump, from former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker “Look forward, make the case that Joe Biden’s become radical,” Walker said Sunday on “Meet The […]
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 453 more cases confirmed, no new deaths reported Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM
While fewer tests are being processed, the daily positivity rate at 9.4% Sunday.
When entire box of signed Taylor Swift 'Folklore' CDs ended up in her hands outside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM
Fan asked to sign for delivery of coveted signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album before record store opened "makes you have faith in human beings again."
Road struggles continue for the Brewers in Pittsburgh
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2020 at 6:30 AM
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to search for the consistency necessary to win games. At the start of their shortened 60-game season, the pitching was good and the hitting was almost missing in action. The offense, while inconsistent, was […]
Bucks beat Magic, grab 2-1 series lead
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2020 at 5:12 AM
After dropping their series opener, the Milwaukee Bucks have won two straight, including Saturday’s 121-107 win over the Orlando Magic. The Bucks now lead the best-of-seven series two games to one with game four set for noon on Monday. […]
UWGB drive-thru commencement ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2020 at 7:59 PM
UWGB graduates celebrate their milestone with a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin surpass 70,000
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Wisconsin as fewer tests are being processed.
Man spends 600 hours on Aaron Rodgers documentary, Wisconsin resident suing postmaster...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
