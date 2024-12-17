15-year-old girl fatally shoots teacher and teenager at a Christian school in Wisconsin

Police say a 15-year-old student opened fire inside a study hall at a small Christian school in Wisconsin, killing a teacher and teenager. Monday’s shooting prompted a swarm of police officers responding to a second grader’s 911 call. Police say…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.