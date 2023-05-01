14-year-olds would be able to serve alcohol in Wisconsin under GOP proposal
The proposal would allow 14-to-17-year-olds to serve alcohol only to customers not seated at a bar.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM
-
14-year-olds could serve restaurant customers alcohol under a new bill in the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM
Wisconsin would be the only state in the country to allow teen workers under 17 to serve alcohol, according to the National Institutes of Health.
-
What to know about free COVID tests in Wisconsin with end of federal health emergency...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM
The federal government's public health emergency ensures access to COVID-19 tests, vaccines and more. It will end May 11.
-
Wallace, Jason L. Age 47 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM
-
Safian, Thelma R. Age 71 of Hancock
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM
-
Kohl's makes donation to bolster mental health care in Wisconsin. Here's how.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM
Children's Wisconsin is based in Milwaukee. But the three new mental health walk-in clinics will be located in three other locations across the state.
-
Prosecutors, public defenders in Wisconsin need higher pay, study says. Here's why.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM
A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says it's leading to a growing backlog of cases.
-
Cudahy Schools' shift to a new reading curriculum looks like it's paying off
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM
A shift in the way Cudahy students learn to read, funded by federal pandemic aid, appears to be making a difference in student achievement.
-
'Innocent buyers' hope bill will solve their issues. The DNR worries it will leave...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM
It's meant to address the problem of property owners who didn't know the land they bought was contaminated.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.