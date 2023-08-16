14 more members of Minneapolis gangs are charged in federal violent crime initiative
Officials have announced that 14 members of Minneapolis-based gangs have been charged with crimes including possession of machine guns, fentanyl trafficking and firearms violations. The arrests are part of a federal initiative to crack down on violent gangs. The Minneapolis…
Judge dismisses suit seeking to remove roadblocks set up by Wisconsin's Lac du Flambeau...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM
The tribe has been locked in a heated dispute with the town of Lac du Flambeau and 21 nontribal land owners since January.
Ousted state courts director files complaints against 4 liberal Supreme Court justices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM
Randy Koschnick lodged his complaints against Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky and Janet Protasiewicz.
Outagamie County treatment courts not a 'get-out-of-jail-free' card; they replace...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM
Treatment court participant: "I don't think I would be where I'm at today if I did not have veterans court, I guarantee it."
These students completed NWTC industrial maintenance certificate as they plan for life...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Eleven incarcerated men plan for their lives post-release by completing 15-week summer course at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
Wisconsin GOP chairman Brian Schimming referenced in Georgia indictment of Trump
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM
A Georgia grand jury indicted 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump and several allies.
HS Football Preview – 2023 Cashton Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM
Wisconsin preschoolers are 5 times more likely to be expelled than K-12 students, but why?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM
When students become dysregulated by shifts in routine, or if they have disabilities, it can be easier for child care centers to just replace them.
These 19 school districts could get the least funding, unless a new bill succeeds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Nineteen schools that would not be able to benefit from new funding for public schools would be able to do so under a new state proposal.
Menominee Nation mourning loss of tribal education leader Verna Fowler
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Dr. Verna Fowler dedicated her life to uplifting Indigenous peoples through education.
