14 Former Mallards Selected in 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft

MADISON, Wis. – 14 former Madison Mallards will continue their baseball dreams into the professional ranks after being chosen in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft. No team in the competing Great Lakes West division had more former players selected than the Mallards. “That’s what it’s all about for me – strictly,” Mallards’ manager Donnie Scott […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.