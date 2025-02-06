13 states to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data
Democratic attorneys general in several states are vowing to file a lawsuit to stop Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing federal payment systems containing Americans’ sensitive personal information. Thirteen attorneys general, including New York’s Letitia James, said in…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Three finalists for Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent spot take part in community forums (MILWAUKEE) Three finalists have been selected for the post of Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent. They’re former Boston Public Schools […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 6, 2025 at 11:54 AM
The Bucks end their 4-game losing streak – Reaction to the Bucks dealing long-time forward Khris Middleton to Washington ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers to include $80 million in ag sector funding in his budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers unveils his budget plans to support Wisconsin agriculture. The Democratic governor plans to propose $80 million in funding for state farmers, producers and […]
Record Number of Wisconsinites Sign up for Affordable Care Insurance
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 6:11 PM
Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) Commissioner Nathan Houdek, today announced that, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), 313,579 Wisconsinites signed up for health […]
Viroqua Man Charged with Selling Firearms to Saudi Arabia Buyers
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 6:09 PM
A six-count indictment was unsealed today charging a Viroqua, Wisconsin, man for allegedly selling firearms and related parts without a license to buyers in Saudi Arabia, shipping the prohibited items, and then lying to federal inspectors about it. […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/4
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 5:03 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 53 Nekoosa 34 New Lisbon 43 Wonewoc-Center 31 Necedah 57 Royall 56 OT (Hannah Hunkins 24points for Necedah) (Bria Gruen 14points for Royall) Wisconsin Dells 40 Westfield 39 Adams-Friendship 40 Wautoma 16 Cashton 52 […]
Mauston Slugs by Nekoosa in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 5:01 PM
On the night Mauston dedicated to their 3 Seniors Kylie Heller, Mallory Kastner and Sam Zenthoefer the ladies came out sluggish in the first half and went into the locker room only up by 4 points with a score of 17-13 at the half over Nekoosa. They […]
NL Rockets Win 4th in a Row in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM
The New Lisbon Rockets girls basketball team slugged out a 43-31 victory over Wonewoc-Center Tuesday night in a Scenic Bluffs Conference girls basketball game. Freshman Keira Wilkinson got New Lisbon off to a quick start and led them in […]
Deja, Daniel R. Age 72 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 4:02 PM
Daniel R. Deja, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Daniel was born on April 7, 1952, in […]
