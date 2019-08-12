13 Convicted Sex Offenders Can’t Be Located By Wisconsin Department Of Corrections

One convicted sex offender went missing when he removed his G-P-S monitoring device and that led to questions being asked. Now, broadcast reports indicate there are 13 Wisconsin sex offenders which can’t be located. Thirty-one-year-old Brandon King had just been released after serving time for sex crimes involving a child. He either removed the G-P-S tracker or caused it to stop working. There are active arrest warrants out in the names of the 13 missing offenders.

