>>Senator Ron Johnson: Mueller Appointed Too Soon

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Ron Johnson has told an interviewer he thinks the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller was made too soon. Mueller is investigating possible links between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. Johnson says he thinks Mueller should finish the investigation and not be replaced. The Wisconsin Republican says he would have rather seen the process play out before a special counsel was appointed. Johnson made his comments during an appearance on N-B-C’s “Meet The Press.” The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee just returned from a trip to Asia.

>>Former Police Dispatcher Accused Of Sending Threatening Letters To Herself

(Franklin, WI) — A former Franklin police dispatcher has resigned from her job after being accused of sending threatening letters to herself. Thirty-two-year-old Amber Mercier is charged with obstructing an officer. She filed a police report in December saying she was receiving threats. One of the letters included an indirect threat to her children and another allegedly told her to resign. The F-B-I joined the lengthy investigation. Franklin Police say the details of the case began to come together when they looked closer at Mercier’s claims that one letter was hand-delivered and not mailed.

>>Feds Ask Judge To Dismiss Tribal Lawsuit

(Keshena, WI) — The federal government says a lawsuit filed by the Menominee tribe is moot and a judge should dismiss it. Aquila Resources wants to operate a mine in Menominee County, Michigan. The state of Michigan has reportedly already issued three of the four permits needed for the Back Forty Mine Project to move ahead. The tribe filed its lawsuit in January. It says the project threatens sacred land and the environment — especially the Menominee River. There is a concentration of sites which are sacred to the tribe at the Sixty Island area where the mine would be located.

>>Thief Steals Donation Box For Alzheimer’s Fundraiser

(Brookfield, WI) — Brookfield Police say surveillance video shows a thief stealing a donation box from a pizza restaurant last weekend. It isn’t known how much money the thief got away with when he grabbed the box Saturday afternoon at about 2:00 P-M at Jet’s Pizza. The money was being collected for the Alzheimer’s Association. Police say they estimate the middle-aged white suspect is about six feet tall with a slim build. The video shows him grabbing the box and walking toward the pizza shop’s exit.

>>Lake Marion Leak To Be Plugged

(Mazomanie, WI) — Work is expected to begin in late May or early June so the mostly-empty Lake Marion can hold water once again. A half-million dollar project will seal the lake bed from leaks which have drained most of the water. State officials also plan to stock the lake with bluegill, crappie, and bass. The lake in northwest Dane County was instrumental in the early development of Mazomanie, but the current problems started 11 years ago. That’s when the Department of Natural Resources determined the dam was structurally unsound. The creek was redirected and the seepage became a much bigger problem, leaving an area which looked more like prairie than a lake.

Source: WRJC.com

