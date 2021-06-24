124th Elroy Fair Back In Session after Year Layoff

The 124th annual Elroy Fair is back in session after a year layoff due to COVID19. Friday events include the Logan Henthorne Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull beginning at 7pm and the Aaron Scott band performing at 8pm. Saturday includes the Champions Livestock auction beginning at 4pm and Brew City Wrestling starting at 7pm. If you cannot attend the auction listen live on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com for full coverage of the sale. Thru Sunday events include Carnival food free shows and more!

