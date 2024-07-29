12-year-old credited for helping save two in the water near North Pier in Kenosha
A 12-year-old boy was credited by authorities for helping save a woman and her 10-year-old son from Lake Michigan.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2024 at 8:59 PM
The football Badgers open fall training camp in Platteville on Tuesday – The Brewers open a series against the Braves tonight.
Dedrick, Emil Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Jones, Mary Ann Age 99 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM
Tomah/Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Advances to 16U State Championship Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 2:58 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2024 at 11:02 AM
Packers sign Love to extension – Brewers salvage series finale with Miami – U.S. leads the medal count at Paris Olympics
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 29, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Milwaukee woman dies after being struck by SUV and police car (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police are investigating the weekend death of a woman struck by two vehicles-one of them a police car. It happened early Saturday morning on the city’s west […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 29, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Door County judge tosses challenge to absentee ballots (STURGEON BAY) A challenge to the way Wisconsin handles absentee ballot requests has been dismissed by a Door County judge. WisPolitics reports the challenge came earlier this year from an […]
Statue at Capitol honors Civil Rights pioneer Vel R. Phillips
by bhague@wrn.com on July 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM
A statue of groundbreaking civil rights leader Vel R. Phillips unveiled at the Capitol in Madison on Saturday. Her son, attorney Micheal Phillips, said his mom was “tough” and a “fighter.” He also told the crowd gathered at […]
Tomah/SBC 19U Baseball Team Falls in Regional Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on July 25, 2024 at 2:38 PM
