12 prominent Black people from Wisconsin history that you should know about
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Prominent black figures from Wisconsin’s history
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Snow people spotted throughout Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 9, 2021 at 3:43 PM
Following recent snowstorms, Green Bay-area residents displayed their creativity by making snowmen in their yards.
-
'A quarter mile of open water': Ice fisherman describes being stranded on Door County ice...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM
Some of the stranded fishermen were 1.8 miles from shore when rescued. Rick Delsman says he ended up with a "bigger fish tale" than usual.
-
12 prominent Black people from Wisconsin history that you should know about
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Prominent black figures from Wisconsin's history
-
Brett Favre, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin fish, shoot bow and arrow, talk football for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Stone Cold" Steve Austin traveled to Mississippi to spend the day with Brett Favre for an episode of his USA Network show "Straight Up Steve Austin."
-
Bucks extend win streak to five games
by Bill Scott on February 9, 2021 at 6:45 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks came from behind in the second half to knock off the Denver Nuggets 125-112, extending their winning streak to five games. The Bucks (16-8) improved their road record to 7-6 and are off to a 3-0 start on their 6-game road trip. […]
-
Mauston Wins Overtime Thriller Over Baraboo in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2021 at 4:23 AM
-
State Dems look to move Wisconsin to ranked choice voting system
by Raymond Neupert on February 9, 2021 at 3:08 AM
Two Legislative democrats would like to see Wisconsin move to a ranked choice voting system. State Representative Mark Spreitzer says the change would allow people to not only vote for who they would hope to win, but also who they prefer to […]
-
Marklein opposed to cannabis legalization as part of budget
by Raymond Neupert on February 9, 2021 at 3:07 AM
Does Governor Tony Evers plan to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin have a chance to survive the budget process? “If you want the short answer, no. I don’t believe it has a chance,” said state Senator Howard Marklein. He co-chairs the […]
-
Wisconsin elections commission expecting low turnout for next week’s primary
by Raymond Neupert on February 9, 2021 at 3:05 AM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is predicting a low turnout ahead of next week’s February primary election. Administrator Megan Wolfe says that’s not unusual. “February elections, especially in an odd number year, always […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.