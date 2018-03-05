12 People Displaced When Fire Destroys Tomah Apartment Building

(Tomah, WI) — As many as a dozen people are looking for a new place to live after a Sunday afternoon fire destroyed an apartment building in Tomah. One of the residents is a Vietnam veteran who just had a leg amputated and lost several pet cats in the fire. Firefighters say flames had engulfed the building as they drove up on the scene and the fire was already out of control. People living nearby say the residents of the apartment building likely lost everything they own. Investigators are trying to determine how that fire started.

