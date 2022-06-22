12 Packers training camp dates for 2022 season will be open to the public; players will again ride bikes with kids to practice
The Green Bay Packers will hold 12 open practices, including Family Night, during training camp this year.
Here's what you should know about Ron Johnson as he seeks a third term in the U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM
From his approval ratings to net worth, to his voting history and controversial moments, here's everything you should know about U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
Marquette Poll shows Ron Johnson, Tony Evers in close general election races
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM
Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch are locked in a tight GOP race for governor; Mandela Barnes and Alex Lasry are in a close Democrat Senate race.
Fact check: Evers team says "Wisconsin's archaic abortion ban is older than 20 states."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2022 at 7:21 PM
Gov. Tony Evers team says "Wisconsin's archaic abortion ban is older than 20 states."
Green Bay Packers season ticket holders can buy London game tickets next week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM
Green Bay Packers season ticket holders had to opt in to have a chance to buy tickets for the 2022 game against New York Giants in London.
Republican lawmakers reject special session Evers called to end 1849 abortion law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2022 at 6:56 PM
Evers first called today's session n response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating justices are poised to strike down Roe v. Wade
Green Bay motorcyclist, 44, seriously injured in deer collision on U.S. 41 in Oconto...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM
Shawn Newman was taken to Aurora BayCare Medical Center after the crash, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office
5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Adams County Pond
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM
Governor Issues Executive Order Against Price Gouging On Fuel
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM
