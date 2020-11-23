12 Golden Eagles Earn All-Conference Honors in Football Armstrong Named Offensive Player of the Year

12 Mauston Golden Eagles Named to SCC All-Conference Team

The South Central Conference announced its All-Conference teams that featured a large amount of Mauston Golden Eagles. Kraig Armstrong not only earned 1st team All-Conference honors but also was named the conferences Offensive Player of the Year. Joining Armstrong on the South Central All-Conference offensive 1st team was:

Center Sterling Wilke

Guard Aiden Zufall

Tackle Ryle Kobylski

Quarterback Spenser Lehman

H-Back Adon Saylor

Wide Receiver Jack Luehman

1st Team All-Conference defensive players included

Defensive Back Jack Luehman

Linebacker Noah Kratochvil

Linebacker Adon Saylor

Defensive End Ryle Kobylski

Making the 2nd Team All-Conference team offensively were

Wide Receiver Cam Cafferty

Offensive Lineman Tyler Hardy

Return Specialist Jack Luehman

Defensively

Defensive Back Dawson Dearth

Linebacker Dalton Hoehn

And Defensive tackle Aiden Zufall

Source: WRJC.com







