115.8grams of Marijuana Found in Indiana Mans Vehicle in Juneau County
An Indiana man is facing a charge of Possession of THC in Juneau County. Authorities received a driving complaint on a silver Toyota Camry on I90 in Juneau County. The State Patrolmen was able to locate the vehicle and perform a traffic stop. As the trooper approached he could detect an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as 23 year old Justin Harvey of Gary, Indiana was searched along with his passengers. Nothing was found on any of the vehicle occupants. A search of the car was conducted next. Inside the car authorities were able to locate marijuana in multiple locations. Authorities located approximately 115.8grams of marijuana.
Source: WRJC.com
