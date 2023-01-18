113-year experiment at UW-Madison ends this year. It will be crushing
“How do (builders) know what concrete needs to be replaced and what concrete doesn’t need to be replaced? So this informs that sort of decision making.”
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Abrams theater to present 3 shows in its 20th season, which kicks off in March
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc. will present two musicals and an original comedy in its 20th anniversary season, the organization announced.
-
The 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race will decide control of the bench. Here's a closer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM
Judge Jennifer Dorow, former justice Dan Kelly, Judge Everett Mitchell and Judge Janet Protasiewicz will meet in a Feb. 21 primary election.
-
Republicans block Dems' push to put abortion on the ballot and move ahead with bail...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM
Democrats sought to force legislative Republicans to go on record supporting or opposing abortion access ahead of a Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
-
Here are the 45 nonprofits selected for 2023's Give BIG Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM
2023 marks the sixth year of programming, and in the last five years, the partnership has raised nearly $8 million to support local nonprofits.
-
Bank of Luxemburg's new Howard branch wins statewide construction award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2023 at 10:29 PM
Keller, Inc., earned a gold award in the 2022 Projects of Distinction Awards for its work on the new office, from design to construction.
-
State Senate approves bail reform constitutional amendment
by Bob Hague on January 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM
The Wisconsin Senate has approved a bail reform amendment to the state Constitution. Tuesday’s bipartisan 23-9 vote moves the proposed amendment closer to the April statewide ballot. The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the proposal on […]
-
'Forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish more risky than PFAS in drinking water, study says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM
A study published in Environmental Research finds consuming freshwater fish leads to more PFAS in the human body than drinking water.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on court-ordered ivermectin for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is deciding whether a hospital should have been forced to give a patient ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
-
Van Orden named to House Agriculture Committee
by Bob Hague on January 17, 2023 at 8:54 PM
Wisconsin has a member on the House Agriculture Committee. Twelve House Republicans were added to the committee on Monday, including newly elected Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden, who had indicated a strong interest in serving on the […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.