11 people injured when escalator malfunctions in Milwaukee ballpark after Brewers lose to Cubs

Eleven people were injured when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers’ loss to the Chicago Cubs. The issue occurred Saturday. Brewers’ spokesperson Tyler Barnes says six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five…

