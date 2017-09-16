11 Iowa churches to get roof repairs after tornado
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Nearly a dozen church properties eastern Iowa are getting roof repairs because of a tornado last fall, including some projects that have required intricate scaffolding that surrounds soaring spires.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Department of Natural Resources concerned over Chronic Wasting Disease in Door County2 hours ago
- 11 Iowa churches to get roof repairs after tornado3 hours ago
- Ponca Tribe receives grant to address elder abuse3 hours ago
- Wisconsin camp immerses kids in the environment3 hours ago
- Anissa Weier found not guilty by mental disease in Slender Man stabbing4 hours ago
- 33-year-old Adams County man missing since Monday4 hours ago
- At suburban Milwaukee school, ‘dress-wearing’ students must submit photos befo...4 hours ago
- Dolores A. Peters6 hours ago
- Milwaukee piles runs on late against Miami6 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports for Saturday 9/16/177 hours ago
- Superlative season opener8 hours ago
- Gordy’s debt hits $113M10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.