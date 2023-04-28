10th Wisconsin man charged in January 6th insurrection

Another Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. Jonathan Bonney, of Hayward, is charged with four misdemeanors. He’s the tenth Wisconsin man to be charged for taking part in the 2021 insurrection. Bonney made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Madison. […] Source: WRN.com







