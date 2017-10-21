10/20/17 WIAA Level 1 Playoff Football Scores
In Division 4
Mauston 24, St. Croix Central 48
Nekoosa 20, Osceola 49
Wautoma 34, Xavier 65
In Division 7
Hillsboro 0, Independence/Gilmanton 35
Royall 6, Bangor 63
Source: WRJC.com
