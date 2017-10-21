10/20/17 WIAA Level 1 Playoff Football Scores

In Division 4

Mauston 24, St. Croix Central 48

Nekoosa 20, Osceola 49

Wautoma 34, Xavier 65

In Division 7

Hillsboro 0, Independence/Gilmanton 35

Royall 6, Bangor 63

Source: WRJC.com

