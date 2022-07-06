10-year-old Wisconsin boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated shooting in Madison, authorities say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM
Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Cory Booker to headline Mandela Barnes campaign...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Halverson, Bryon Gene Age 61 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM
Police identify 77-year-old Green Bay man killed in three-car pileup at city intersection...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM
William Richards, 77, of Green Bay was killed when three cars collided at 9:30 a.m. May 15 at University and North Webster avenues.
Wisconsin's Supreme Court rules girl can pursue sex trafficking defense in homicide case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM
Chrystul Kizer was 17 when she was charged with the first-degree intentional homicide of Nelson Randall P. Volar III, 34, of Kenosha.
Wildes Strong Performance Not Enough as Tomah Legion Falls to Whitehall 2-0
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM
Mauston Junior Legion Splits Woodside League Games
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM
GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson pledge to protect emergency...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM
With abortions halted in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, women are turning to Plan B, or "morning-after pills."
'I try not to let anyone stop me': HSHS Eastern Wisconsin Nurse of the Year persevered...
by Sheboygan Press on July 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Complications at birth left Kelsey Frericks with hearing loss. She was told she'd never be a nurse. She was just named Nurse of the Year.
